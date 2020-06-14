Apartment List
/
VA
/
manassas
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

93 Apartments for rent in Manassas, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manassas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Manassas
1 Unit Available
9416 BATTLE ST #301
9416 Battle Street, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE JULY 8TH*ULTRA CONVENIENT 2 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT ON 3RD FLOOR OF BRICK BUILDING IN OLD TOWN MANASSAS*ADJACENT TO PARKING GARAGE*WALKING DISTANCE TO VRE/COMMUTER RAIL, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & MORE*LIVING ROOM OFFERS SKYLIGHT, CEILING FAN
Results within 1 mile of Manassas
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,276
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10558 CROOKED BRANCH COURT
10558 Crooked Branch Court, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1774 sqft
Welcome to Hersch Farms! Lovely colonial situated on cul-de-sac with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors on main. Big kitchen! Lots Of Storage in unfinished basement. Wonderful yard. Close to VRE, Shopping, dining and more. No smoking.

1 of 46

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.
Results within 5 miles of Manassas
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
14055 BETSY ROSS LANE
14055 Betsy Ross Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1927 sqft
Beautiful UPDATED home with large DECK & patio backing to common area. Very private. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout all levels. Granite Counters, beautiful BAs with updated tile floors & tub walls. Nice size MBR with Vaulted Ceiling & fan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6314 GUN CAP COURT
6314 Gun Cap Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1640 sqft
Excellent Condition,End Unit Garage TH with lots of Natural Lights*All Hardwood floor-main level*Large Open Kitchen w/Granite*Beautifully finished Deck overlooking common area*Large Master BR w/Walk-in Closet*Large Rec Room in Walkout

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6276 CLAY PIPE COURT
6276 Clay Pipe Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Gorgeous TH 3BR, 2F/2H BA, 1Car Garage, Upgraded Kitchen, Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Granite Counters, Large Deck, Clean and Bright, and Much More, Showing schedule available from June 8 .

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE
6031 Anne Marie Terrace, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful, updated 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 Level Wyngate model with garage and balcony! Open and bright floor plan with abundant windows.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10547 PINEVIEW ROAD
10547 Pineview Road, Buckhall, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1189 sqft
Country home, always family owned, first time as a rental . Extensively remodeled : refinished hardwood floors , new granite countertops and appliances, hall bath has new quarts countertop with vessel sink, plumbing and electrical upgraded.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
14905 RYDELL ROAD
14905 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
WELCOME HOME, BEAUTIFUL CONDO WITH WOOD FLOORS, PAINT, BACKS TO GORGEOUS TREEDPRIVACY FROM YOUR BALCONY! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. READYTO MOVED!

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6358 SAINT TIMOTHYS LANE
6358 Saint Timothy's Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1770 sqft
EXECELENT 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULLBATHS & ONE 1/2 BATH TOWN HOME IN COMPTON VILLAGE COMMUNITY,OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAS 9+ FT CEILINGS,HARD WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL,RECESSED LIGHTING, CEILING FANS,COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINETS,GRANITE COUNTER,STAINLESS
City Guide for Manassas, VA

A little dollop of peace and tranquility nestled against such a large and politically important powerhouse like D.C., Manassas' ten-square-mile plot of homes, artistic enterprises and businesses offer a rich and stunning diversity of people. At the top of the list, Ravi Shankar used to call this little town home!

With a population of 40,000 people, Manassas, Virginia, is a gem nestled right outside of Washington DC. The average commute time is a blessing. Are you ready? The average commute to and from work is only 30 minutes. Go ahead, pick yourself up off the floor and yes, 30 minutes is a reality! Oh, and the scenery is enough to take your breath away each and every day, so be warned and eyes on the road! Steeped in a rich history dating back to the beginning of this country, Manassas has also forged ahead by offering a home to many Fortune 500 companies, as well as building the largest general aviation airport in Virginia. This helps foster valuable economic growth through logistics and transportation and opens up the area to all sorts of potential business interests. This vital lurch forward and the need to keep up with the technological leaps our world is taking in no way detracts from the Civil War history easily seen etched into the very bones of this historic old town. Everything has been lovingly, carefully and artistically preserved. Even as the city continues to keep pace with the rest of the world, one can easily tell that it strives to match innovation, sustainability and stability with its economic endeavors.

Having trouble with Craigslist Manassas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Manassas, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manassas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 BedroomsManassas 2 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManassas 3 BedroomsManassas 3 BedroomsManassas Accessible ApartmentsManassas Accessible ApartmentsManassas Apartments under $1,400Manassas Apartments under $1500
Manassas Apartments with BalconyManassas Apartments with BalconyManassas Apartments with GarageManassas Apartments with GarageManassas Apartments with GymManassas Apartments with GymManassas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManassas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManassas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManassas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Apartments with Parking
Manassas Apartments with PoolManassas Apartments with PoolManassas Apartments with Washer-DryerManassas Apartments with Washer-DryerManassas Dog Friendly ApartmentsManassas Dog Friendly ApartmentsManassas Furnished ApartmentsManassas Pet Friendly PlacesManassas Pet Friendly PlacesManassas Studio ApartmentsManassas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America