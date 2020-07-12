/
/
/
bloom crossing
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
261 Apartments for rent in Bloom Crossing, Manassas Park, VA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
20 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,367
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9612 WIGFALL WAY
9612 Wigfall Way, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1206 sqft
Fantastic condo near Manassas VRE Station- 2 blocks away! Commuters Dream Location. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with one car garage. 12-month lease only. Available Immediately.
Results within 1 mile of Bloom Crossing
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9563 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD
9563 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom penthouse with vaulted ceilings. Unit has updated cabinets, granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer. The property backs to treed area. Very private and peaceful. Excellent location.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE
9576 Jayhawk Terrace, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8175 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8175 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Spacious 3 Level End Unit 3BR 2.5 BA 1 ATTACHED Car Garage TH, Modern open floor plan W/ Tall Ceilings, Crown Molding, Breakfast Bar, Rec Rm., Family Rm. LOTS of natural light all conveniently located near to Manassas, Centreville & 66.
Results within 5 miles of Bloom Crossing
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
48 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
28 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,361
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
64 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
76 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
13506 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE
13506 Little Brook Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1928 sqft
STOP your search now and come check out this GORGEOUS home today! Available immediately! 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE
5632 Kertscher Terrace, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3265 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
PUBLIC ..... COME TO THE OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW 10 AM TO 1 PM TO FIND OUT ABOUT SPECIAL PROMOTIONS BY LISTING AGENT .......
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6300 BETSY ROSS COURT
6300 Betsy Ross Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1280 sqft
Clean two level end unit with hardwood floors, newer A/C, fenced backyard and two assigned parking spaces and three bedrooms/two baths upstairs offered for rent in nice convenient Centreville community. One small pet fine.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAManassas Park, VAYorkshire, VABuckhall, VASudley, VABull Run, VAFair Lakes, VA