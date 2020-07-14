All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like Regency Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
Regency Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

Regency Place

11201 Partnership Lane · (703) 457-1951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA 20109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $32
Deposit: $35 (two bedroom); $45 (three bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin/Hold fee-$250
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended; Gas/Electric paid to Washington Gas and Dominion Power, and cost is based on household consumption. Water is a flat rate and gets paid to us.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit- Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking is first come, first serve and there is no covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Place have any available units?
Regency Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does Regency Place have?
Some of Regency Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Place currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Place is pet friendly.
Does Regency Place offer parking?
Yes, Regency Place offers parking.
Does Regency Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Place have a pool?
Yes, Regency Place has a pool.
Does Regency Place have accessible units?
No, Regency Place does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Regency Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Regency Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regency Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Regency Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd
Manassas, VA 20111
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Dog Friendly Apartments
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity