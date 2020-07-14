Regency Place

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $32
Deposit: $35 (two bedroom); $45 (three bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin/Hold fee-$250
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended; Gas/Electric paid to Washington Gas and Dominion Power, and cost is based on household consumption. Water is a flat rate and gets paid to us.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit- Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking is first come, first serve and there is no covered parking.