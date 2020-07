Crystal Woods of Alexandria.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments online portal

These lovely apartments for rent in Alexandria VA, offer outstanding amenities including modern eat-in kitchens, laundry centers in every building, and a swimming pool shaded by mature trees and shrubbery. You’ll also love the convenience of our modern clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness and business centers. These Alexandria VA apartments are just a short drive from Old Town and under 10 miles from Washington DC. We're convenient to the Capital Beltway (I-495), I-95, and I-395 — which makes for an easier commute to work. Plus, you’ll love the recreational benefits that come from being so close to The Nation's Capital – dining, shopping, museums, concerts, and more. En Espanol