Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access key fob access media room valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Cruise into comfortable living at The Shelby in Alexandria, Virginia. Perfectly positioned just a half mile from the Huntington Metro, you’ll find nothing is out of reach. When you’re done exploring, come home to classic style with handcrafted modern touches. Apartments at The Shelby feature gourmet, chef-inspired kitchens, imported white rose granite countertops, Kaindl wood plank flooring, porcelain tiled bathrooms and keyless entry. Entertain your friends in our sprawling amenity spaces, adorned with over 100 works of original, local art from over 40 commissioned artists from in and around Alexandria. At The Shelby, your home is your oasis