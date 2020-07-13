285 Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA with pool

/
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
7506 Parkwood Court
7506 Parkwood Ct, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Pets OK. Flexible and short term leases are available. Let us know your dates! www.bedandroses.
7778 WILLOW POINT DRIVE
7778 Willow Point Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1294 sqft
2 bed/2 bath 1300 sq ft, all on one level. Walking distance to Providence Rec Center and Metro bus stop. Close to commuter routes I-495, Rte 50, I-66. Minutes to Inova Fairfax Hospital, Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic District.
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7727 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
851 sqft
Beautiful 16 acre lake community! Lovely mid level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in sought after NEW PROVIDENCE VILLAGE community, tucked inside 495 at Route 50 - I 66- Lee Highway and just a 20 minute drive to Washington DC, Pentagon and Old
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,718
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Dunn Loring
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,481
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,317
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,464
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,630
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Falls Church
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Merrifield
2655 Prosperity Ave #212
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district 1BR, 1BA condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. - Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet.
Falls Church
273 Gundry Drive
273 Gundry Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Fully renovated townhouse in sought after Falls Church City School District. Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels with carpet in the basement family room. Gas stove, furnace, and hot water.
Falls Church
200 N. Maple Avenue #514
200 North Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1039 sqft
Park Towers: 1000+ s.f. in the Heart of Falls Church City, Utilities Included, Pool. - Bright, neutral 1000+ sq ft 5th floor north-facing unit overlooking the pool.
Dominion Hills
6059 9TH STREET N
6059 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2201 sqft
Completely renovated 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, living room, family room, dining room are perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w/maple cabs. granite, stainless steel appliances.
Merrifield
2700 BELLFOREST COURT
2700 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2-level condo directly across from Dunn Loring Metro. 1412 sq. ft. 3-bath, 2 bed plus 1 den. Brand new floor on the main level, updated kitchen with granite counter top, all new appliances and new wall tile.
