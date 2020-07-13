/
apartments with pool
191 Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters with easy access to the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. All units feature dishwashers, and the luxury complex offers on-site laundry, pool, playground and 24-hour maintenance services.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
7094 SPRING GARDEN DRIVE
7094 Spring Garden Drive, Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
898 sqft
Completely Updated last year 2BR condo such an excellent location. Close to 395, 95, 495.Close to Franconia Metro station & Springfield Town Center. Direct bus to Metro Station. Walk to restrurants and grocesary stores. Show before it is gone.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
6388 STAGG CT
6388 Stagg Court, Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6388 Stagg Court, a charming end-unit brick-front 3 level townhome in desirable Greenwood.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,412
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
44 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4613 Columbia Rd
4613 Columbia Rd, Annandale, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3300 sqft
4613 Columbia Rd Available 08/01/20 Spacious Beauty Large Yard - Large and spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3380 sq. ft. single-family home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
6772 MORNING RIDE CIR
6772 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Welcome to 6772 Morning Ride Circle. Walk to the pool, playground and sports courts from this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE
6644 Elk Park Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1320 sqft
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 COZY TOWNHOUSE IN FRANCONIA COMMONS - OPEN FLOOR PLAN. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL, CARPETING ON THE UPPER LEVEL.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
6323 MERLE PL
6323 Merle Place, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This charming, light-filled, 3 BR, 2 Full Baths, split level is situated on a gorgeous over-sized .26+ acre lot with great curb appeal. Enjoy the private and serene setting in the fully fenced rear yard with a custom covered deck.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT
6158 Old Brentford Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to 6158 Old Brentford Court, a delightful 3-bedroom townhouse located in highly desirable Manchester Lakes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1117 sqft
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
North Springfield
7317 ELGAR STREET
7317 Elgar Street, North Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
1256 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Spacious rambler with huge backyard. Close to major highways and accessibility to shopping centers. Has been recently renovated, a MUST SEE!
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7867 PAINTED DAISY DRIVE
7867 Painted Daisy Drive, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1802 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Daventry Neighborhood. Spacious TH with great floor plan, Eat-in kitchen with deck off the kitchen for outdoor dining. Finished Walk-Out Basement with Fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
35 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
