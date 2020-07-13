/
apartments with pool
194 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA with pool
6772 MORNING RIDE CIR
6772 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Welcome to 6772 Morning Ride Circle. Walk to the pool, playground and sports courts from this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE
6644 Elk Park Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1320 sqft
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 COZY TOWNHOUSE IN FRANCONIA COMMONS - OPEN FLOOR PLAN. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL, CARPETING ON THE UPPER LEVEL.
6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT
6158 Old Brentford Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to 6158 Old Brentford Court, a delightful 3-bedroom townhouse located in highly desirable Manchester Lakes.
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1117 sqft
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout.
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified
London Park Apartments
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,334
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,913
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,412
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified
London Park Apartments
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
7246 CHERWELL LN
7246 Cherwell Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome 7246 Cherwell Lane, a terrific and upgraded Kingstowne townhouse backing to trees! This outstanding home boasts fresh paint, new carpet and flooring, and much more! The living room features a great bay window and flows into the dining room
London Park Apartments
5911 Edsall Rd #211
5911 Edsall Road, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1002 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this attractive 2 bed 2 bath condominium right off Edsall Rd and 1 Assigned parking space and also only minutes away from 395/495/95, commuting to DC is a Breeze! The home features
7048 Ellingham Cir
7048 Ellingham Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
742 sqft
Kingstowne 1BR Condo - Eton Square - Property Id: 113174 Beautiful 1bd, 1 bth condo with private entrance. In the heart of Kingstowne and walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center. Access to gym, multiple pools and other amenities.
6484 WATERFIELD RD
6484 Waterfield Road, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6484 Waterfield Road.
6323 MERLE PL
6323 Merle Place, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This charming, light-filled, 3 BR, 2 Full Baths, split level is situated on a gorgeous over-sized .26+ acre lot with great curb appeal. Enjoy the private and serene setting in the fully fenced rear yard with a custom covered deck.
