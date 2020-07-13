/
apartments with pool
102 Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,783
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in the fully amenitized One National Harbor Condominium. It is the flagship building of National Harbor.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
584 WILSON BRIDGE DR
584 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Really nice 2 bed, 1 bath condo that has been updated with new paint, new carpet, new bath, and new kitchen with updated stainless appliances. Unit has lovely balcony. All utilities are included in rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,050
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous LUXURY condominium, never lived in at The Haven! National Harbor premier condominion destination.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
987 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of National Harbor
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1227 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
107 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,470
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,380
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1092 sqft
Near Crystal City Metro and underground Crystal City Shops. Access to I-395. 1-2 bedroom apartments with bright interiors, W/D and stainless steel appliances. 24-hr concierge, elevator, media room and BBQ area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
30 Units Available
Del Ray
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,404
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,122
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
35 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1158 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Navy Yard
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,140
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Navy Yard
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,804
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,411
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1192 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
69 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
41 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,735
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
50 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
41 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
