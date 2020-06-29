All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

4766 21st Rd. North

4766 21st Road North · No Longer Available
Location

4766 21st Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
Glebewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Light Filled 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in North Arlington - Charming home in sought after Glebewood Village! Recent renovations throughout the home including stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels including both bedrooms. Light filled basement area with extra storage space in laundry room. Lovely fenced in patio area. Just minutes from Ballston Metro, I 66, & Major Commuting Routes. Home will be freshly painted throughout.

Pets Allowed on a case by case basis. $500 pet deposit of which $250 is refundable)

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $95,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $2295
Security Deposit: $2295 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 09/01/2019

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.

To view this home, please call the office at (703) 525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc. represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5018807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4766 21st Rd. North have any available units?
4766 21st Rd. North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4766 21st Rd. North have?
Some of 4766 21st Rd. North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4766 21st Rd. North currently offering any rent specials?
4766 21st Rd. North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4766 21st Rd. North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4766 21st Rd. North is pet friendly.
Does 4766 21st Rd. North offer parking?
Yes, 4766 21st Rd. North offers parking.
Does 4766 21st Rd. North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4766 21st Rd. North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4766 21st Rd. North have a pool?
No, 4766 21st Rd. North does not have a pool.
Does 4766 21st Rd. North have accessible units?
No, 4766 21st Rd. North does not have accessible units.
Does 4766 21st Rd. North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4766 21st Rd. North does not have units with dishwashers.
