4766 21st Rd. North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Light Filled 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in North Arlington - Charming home in sought after Glebewood Village! Recent renovations throughout the home including stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels including both bedrooms. Light filled basement area with extra storage space in laundry room. Lovely fenced in patio area. Just minutes from Ballston Metro, I 66, & Major Commuting Routes. Home will be freshly painted throughout.



Pets Allowed on a case by case basis. $500 pet deposit of which $250 is refundable)



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $95,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Application Fee: $45/ applicant

Rent: $2295

Security Deposit: $2295 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 09/01/2019



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.



To view this home, please call the office at (703) 525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Property Specialists Inc. represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



