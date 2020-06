3301 S STAFFORD ST #B2

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking clubhouse oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

QUAINT COZY FAIRLINGTON HOME. 1-LEVEL TOP-FLOOR BRADDOCK FLOORPLAN. THIS BRIGHT AND SUNNY HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE "FAIRLINGTON COMMUNITY CENTER". IT FEATURES A GOOD SIZE BEDROOM AND NICE SIZE LIVING AREA, PLUS A SEPARATE DINING/EATING AREA. GREAT FAIRLINGTON FLARE & AMENITIES. CLOSE TO COMMUTER ROUTES AND ONLY 3 MILES TO THE BRADDOCK ROAD METRO. LESS THAN 2 MILES TO ALL THE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT AT THE VILLAGE AT SHIRLINGTON. MAKE THIS PLACE A PART OF YOUR LIFE.