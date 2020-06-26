3006 South Columbus Street, C2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

A beautify 2 Bedroom 1 bath condo with Loft that can serve as 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout (carpet in loft and I bedroom). Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Living room with vaulted ceilings and spiral staircase to loft. Washer and Dryer in unit and huge attic storage and Balcony. Access to multiple pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot/playground and other Fairlington Village community amenities. Approximately 1 mile from downtown shops/restaurants at Shirlington and easy access to 395. Rent includes water/trash/sewer. Dogs only.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



