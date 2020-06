Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Freshly painted - New front lawn and landscaping. Great location - close to bus stop and metro. Three-level end unit brick duplex with carport. Three bedrooms with two full baths. Hardwood floors in the living and dining area. Nice backyard with a new deck. No smoking - no pets. Ready to move in.