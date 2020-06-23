All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 6628 LOCUST WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
6628 LOCUST WAY
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

6628 LOCUST WAY

6628 Locust Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6628 Locust Way, Annandale, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have any available units?
6628 LOCUST WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6628 LOCUST WAY have?
Some of 6628 LOCUST WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 LOCUST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6628 LOCUST WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 LOCUST WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY offer parking?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6628 LOCUST WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have a pool?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have accessible units?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 LOCUST WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia