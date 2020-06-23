Rent Calculator
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
6628 LOCUST WAY
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6628 LOCUST WAY
6628 Locust Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
6628 Locust Way, Annandale, VA 22312
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have any available units?
6628 LOCUST WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Annandale, VA
.
What amenities does 6628 LOCUST WAY have?
Some of 6628 LOCUST WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 6628 LOCUST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6628 LOCUST WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 LOCUST WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Annandale
.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY offer parking?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6628 LOCUST WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have a pool?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have accessible units?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 LOCUST WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6628 LOCUST WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6628 LOCUST WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
