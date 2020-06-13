222 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA

"Thank you for your wine, California. Thank you for your sweet and bitter fruits. Yes, I’ve got the desert in my toenail, And hid the speed inside my shoe. But come on, come on down, sweet Virginia." - (The Rolling Stones, "Sweet Virginia")

How many cities can trace their origins all the way back to 1685? Assuredly not many, but Annandale can. This eastern Virginia city has survived through more than three centuries, evolving into a gracious, lovely oasis in the heart of one of America’s most beautiful states. Its involvement in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars make it a fascinating destination for history buffs, while those who are looking for a quiet place to live will appreciate its parks, golf courses and nature trails there’s even a cross-country ski trail and a nature preserve. Don’t let these bucolic amenities lull you into thinking youre in the boondocks, however, because Annandale is only about 24 minutes away from the nation’s capital. It also has a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for the likes of DynCorp, Computer Sciences, ENSCO and ExxonMobil. On the flip side, youll find a small-town atmosphere in this city of just over 41,000, complete with a local newspaper, a wealth of local community organizations and a lot of other characteristics straight out of "It’s a Wonderful Life." If you've ever wondered what it was like to live like George Bailey, then read on.

