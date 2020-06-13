Apartment List
/
VA
/
annandale
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

222 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA

Finding an apartment in Annandale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,444
742 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Annandale
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Springfield
1 Unit Available
7412 HOGARTH ST
7412 Hogarth Street, North Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious and updated ONE LEVEL living! One stoplight to 495 HOT lanes via Braddock Road. Multiple shopping, restaurant and dining options nearby. Bright open floorplan with hardwoods. Family Room addition expands living space. Level lot with deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4513 Highland Green Court
4513 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Fully furnished apartment Family room bedroom full bathroom and small kitchen 10 to 15 minutes from the Pentagon and Fort Myer. 20 minutes from Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3114 MANOR RD
3114 Manor Road, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Designed To Delight! Look N' Love this gracious and spacious "Move-In" condition home that has been updated to excite and delight. First arrive and park in your convenient covered carport loaded with four floor-to-ceiling outdoor storage cabinets.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2784 SIKES COURT
2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1386 sqft
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3100 sqft
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1352 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3350 WOODBURN ROAD
3350 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
728 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8310 TOBIN ROAD
8310 Tobin Road, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
All utilities included in rent. laundry facilities in building. Great 2nd floor location and nice and neutral unit with updated bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk in closets and half bath.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3409 BEVERLY DR
3409 Beverly Drive, Woodburn, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Quiet Urban Retreat with Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees. Available Move in Date: July 1st. Lots of Parkland in the Community. Near the Popular Mosaic District & INOVA Hospital. Vienna metro within 2 miles.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7727 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
851 sqft
Beautiful 16 acre lake community! Lovely mid level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in sought after NEW PROVIDENCE VILLAGE community, tucked inside 495 at Route 50 - I 66- Lee Highway and just a 20 minute drive to Washington DC, Pentagon and Old

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.

1 of 15

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
North Springfield
1 Unit Available
5412 MOULTRIE ROAD
5412 Moultrie Road, Ravensworth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
Renovated kitchen and baths,all new appliances,granite counter,stainless steel appliances,glass back splash,ceramic floor in bath and sunroom.Fireplace between dining/living room.Fenced yardEasy access to 495,walk to shopping center. 3 bedroom,1.
City Guide for Annandale, VA

"Thank you for your wine, California. Thank you for your sweet and bitter fruits. Yes, I’ve got the desert in my toenail, And hid the speed inside my shoe. But come on, come on down, sweet Virginia." - (The Rolling Stones, "Sweet Virginia")

How many cities can trace their origins all the way back to 1685? Assuredly not many, but Annandale can. This eastern Virginia city has survived through more than three centuries, evolving into a gracious, lovely oasis in the heart of one of America’s most beautiful states. Its involvement in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars make it a fascinating destination for history buffs, while those who are looking for a quiet place to live will appreciate its parks, golf courses and nature trails there’s even a cross-country ski trail and a nature preserve. Don’t let these bucolic amenities lull you into thinking youre in the boondocks, however, because Annandale is only about 24 minutes away from the nation’s capital. It also has a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for the likes of DynCorp, Computer Sciences, ENSCO and ExxonMobil. On the flip side, youll find a small-town atmosphere in this city of just over 41,000, complete with a local newspaper, a wealth of local community organizations and a lot of other characteristics straight out of "It’s a Wonderful Life." If you've ever wondered what it was like to live like George Bailey, then read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Annandale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Annandale, VA

Finding an apartment in Annandale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnandale 3 BedroomsAnnandale Accessible ApartmentsAnnandale Apartments with Balcony
Annandale Apartments with GarageAnnandale Apartments with GymAnnandale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnnandale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Apartments with PoolAnnandale Apartments with Washer-DryerAnnandale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnnandale Furnished ApartmentsAnnandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia