498 Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Annandale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
11 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
$
11 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,362
742 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.

1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.

1 Unit Available
4613 Columbia Rd
4613 Columbia Rd, Annandale, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3300 sqft
4613 Columbia Rd Available 08/01/20 Spacious Beauty Large Yard - Large and spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3380 sq. ft. single-family home.

1 Unit Available
4414 Island Pl #204
4414 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1218 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale! Located just off of I-495 at Braddock Rd or Little River Tnpk. This second level condo has a generous sized living/dining room combination, with access to the private balcony.

1 Unit Available
4916 VAN MASDAG CT
4916 Van Masdag Ct, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
For everyone's protection, (1) please wear mask inside the home, (2) please use provided shoe covers or remove shoes while inside the home, and (3) please use provided hand sanitizer before viewing home*1st time as a rental!*Spacious townhouse

1 Unit Available
3901 Cherrywood Lane
3901 Cherrywood Lane, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2350 sqft
LOCATION IS PREMIUM - Updated a single family home in Annadale with Carport ready now....Make your appointment to see this home. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4994763)

1 Unit Available
4206 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD
4206 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PRISTINE BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PROPERTY.

1 Unit Available
6413 COLUMBIA PIKE
6413 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
1BR 1BA Lower Level of SFH for rent. Kitchentte with full range, refrigerator. W/D in unit. Access to yard. Parking available on side of house for tenant use. Easy commute to DC/Pentagon. All utilities included.

1 Unit Available
7104 VILLAGE DRIVE
7104 Village Drive, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1466 sqft
Great Home with a short easy walk to a good number of specialty Restaurants, grocery stores, express buses to metro and Pentagon, It has just been cleaned and painted and has 3 bed rooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, 2 fire places , a 1 car garage with walk

1 Unit Available
4955 AMERICANA DRIVE
4955 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
624 sqft
TERRIFIC, UPDATED FIRST FLOOR UNIT INSIDE THE BELTWAY.

1 Unit Available
4211 AMERICANA DRIVE
4211 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Great location inside the Beltway. Close to 495, rush hour commuter bus to and from Pentagon. Parking permits, visitor passes, and pool pass. Short distance to the pool. Tenant pays electric only. Great Location! UNIT# 202 *** 1BR + DEN!.....

1 Unit Available
7440 FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE
7440 Fountain Head Drive, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1504 sqft
Inside the beltway, closer to several commuter routes! 3 Bdrm 2.5 B. All new windows! New SS appliances! Newly freshened and renovated! Community pool and front yard maintenance! Assigned parking (1). Turn-key ready to move in!

1 Unit Available
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE.
Results within 1 mile of Annandale
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,490
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
43 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.

1 Unit Available
7506 Parkwood Court
7506 Parkwood Ct, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Pets OK. Flexible and short term leases are available. Let us know your dates! www.bedandroses.

1 Unit Available
7952 YANCEY DRIVE
7952 Yancey Drive, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
2334 sqft
PRICE REDUCED Available August 5th. Beautiful, open, clean, rental townhome in quiet enclave. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths plus downstairs bonus rooms! Washer and dryer in lower level. Completely updated, top to bottom! Private, fenced back patio.

1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD
2912 Kings Chapel Road, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
832 sqft
July 4th special! **TERRIFIC OPPORTUNITY ~ RENOVATED 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in FANTASTIC LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE to Merrifield Mosaic District and Fairfax Hospital. Dunn Loring METRO- 1.

1 Unit Available
Merrifield
8055 GATEHOUSE ROAD
8055 Gatehouse Road, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Location Location !!!.3 Blocks to Dunn Loring Metro !!! Excellent 3 bedroom 2 Full bath condo with Car Garage, Almost new Carpet, Kitchen w/42" Cabinets,Granite counters & Stainless steel Appliances. Balcony/Deck off Bed room.
City Guide for Annandale, VA

"Thank you for your wine, California. Thank you for your sweet and bitter fruits. Yes, I’ve got the desert in my toenail, And hid the speed inside my shoe. But come on, come on down, sweet Virginia." - (The Rolling Stones, "Sweet Virginia")

How many cities can trace their origins all the way back to 1685? Assuredly not many, but Annandale can. This eastern Virginia city has survived through more than three centuries, evolving into a gracious, lovely oasis in the heart of one of America’s most beautiful states. Its involvement in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars make it a fascinating destination for history buffs, while those who are looking for a quiet place to live will appreciate its parks, golf courses and nature trails there’s even a cross-country ski trail and a nature preserve. Don’t let these bucolic amenities lull you into thinking youre in the boondocks, however, because Annandale is only about 24 minutes away from the nation’s capital. It also has a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for the likes of DynCorp, Computer Sciences, ENSCO and ExxonMobil. On the flip side, youll find a small-town atmosphere in this city of just over 41,000, complete with a local newspaper, a wealth of local community organizations and a lot of other characteristics straight out of "It’s a Wonderful Life." If you've ever wondered what it was like to live like George Bailey, then read on.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Annandale, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Annandale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

