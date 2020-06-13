Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

409 Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA with balcony

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,454
742 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4211 AMERICANA DRIVE
4211 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Great location inside the Beltway. Close to 495, rush hour commuter bus to and from Pentagon. Parking permits, visitor passes, and pool pass. Short distance to the pool. Tenant pays electric only. Great Location! UNIT# 202 *** 1BR + DEN!.....

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7702 LAFAYETTE FOREST DR #21
7702 Lafayette Forest Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1130 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale - Beautiful Bright Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale With Lots Of Natural Sunlight.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4420 BRIARWOOD COURT N
4420 Briarwood Court North, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1132 sqft
Location! Location! Beautifully Condo, Move in Ready,Located on the 2nd Level. Each Condo has a concrete barrier which makes these condos sound proof. Each level has it's own laundry room on same level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7491 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE
7491 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
788 sqft
Gorgeous Condo 2BR, 1BA, New Appliances, New Granite tops, Fresh Painting, Large Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors, Bright and Clean, Large Balcony with Woods, Well Maintained, Close I-495 and I-395, Little River Tnpk, Metro Stops at the Community,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4325 AMERICANA DRIVE
4325 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
648 sqft
Ready to go! Both convenient and private one bedroom with no stairs to climb on entry level and a large private second floor balcony, overlooking private woods. Complex has a swimming pool just down the path.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4112 MANGALORE DRIVE
4112 Mangalore Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
941 sqft
Excellent 2 BR/1BA CONDO ready to move in - VACANT.

1 of 42

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
7849 FRANCIS DICKENS LANE
7849 Francis Dickens Ln, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1873 sqft
Enjoy living in this brand new townhome. Living room and 1/2 bath on entry level as well as 2 car gargage. Main living area has open concept spacious family room, all new kitchen with large pantry and dining area. Walk out to balcony.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7900 INVERTON ROAD
7900 Inverton Road, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1218 sqft
Fantastic location !! Spacious 2 Bed & 2 bath condo in Annandale area. Full size washer & dryer inside of the unit. Easy access to 495/395/236 and close to DC. Rent includes gas & water. Private back balcony and hardwood floors on the living room.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6828 WINTER LANE
6828 Winter Lane, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3184 sqft
New price! Fresh paint & updated light fixtures recently in place. Beautiful SF Home in desirable Tall Oaks community right off of Braddock Rd. 1/2 acre Lot; enjoy your privacy and all this home has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Annandale
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,667
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3310 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3310 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Top Unit! All Utility included in rent. Very clean and shows well. Newer flooring and light fixtures in bathrooms. Gas Stove + ceramic tile back splash & flooring! Balcony off living room. separate Breakfast room can also be used as an study area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North Springfield
1 Unit Available
5221 INVERCHAPEL ROAD
5221 Inverchapel Road, Ravensworth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1458 sqft
Fabulous detached home w/garage located right off of Braddock Road, half mile to Beltway!!. Mature treed lot. 3 BR 3BA on 3 levels. Parquet floors, sun room, rec room, living room w/fireplace. Well maintained, neutral throughout, updated appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2784 SIKES COURT
2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1386 sqft
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4313 HOLLY LANE
4313 Holly Lane, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,460
6000 sqft
Gorgeous,renovated home on over 1 ac. surrounded by parkland/stream but just off 236/495! Spectacular GreatR w/river rock gas FP open to gourmet Kit.Separate LR(w/FP )and DR,screened porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Annandale, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Annandale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

