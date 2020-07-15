Apartment List
/
VA
/
annandale
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

240 Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA with garages

Annandale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4613 Columbia Rd
4613 Columbia Rd, Annandale, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3300 sqft
4613 Columbia Rd Available 08/01/20 Spacious Beauty Large Yard - Large and spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3380 sq. ft. single-family home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4206 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD
4206 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PRISTINE BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PROPERTY.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
7104 VILLAGE DRIVE
7104 Village Drive, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1466 sqft
Great Home with a short easy walk to a good number of specialty Restaurants, grocery stores, express buses to metro and Pentagon, It has just been cleaned and painted and has 3 bed rooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, 2 fire places , a 1 car garage with walk

1 of 48

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE.
Results within 1 mile of Annandale
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,711
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
8055 GATEHOUSE ROAD
8055 Gatehouse Road, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Location Location !!!.3 Blocks to Dunn Loring Metro !!! Excellent 3 bedroom 2 Full bath condo with Car Garage, Almost new Carpet, Kitchen w/42" Cabinets,Granite counters & Stainless steel Appliances. Balcony/Deck off Bed room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
6440 COLUMBIA PIKE
6440 Columbia Pike, Lake Barcroft, VA
8 Bedrooms
$5,995
7204 sqft
BEFORE BEAUTIFUL GRAND HOME IN VERY NORTH ANNANDALE, BAILEY CROSS ARE, 2 MILES TO ARLINGTON, 7 MILES TO DC. ONE OF 3 CUSTOM BUILT HOUSES IN PRIVATE LOT, DOESN'T EXPOSE TO MAIN RD.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5310 ARAPAHO LANE
5310 Arapaho Lane, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1503 sqft
Large bedroom with private bathroom for rent in beautiful 3BR home. Large kitchen with open living and dining area-fully furnished. Currently two others live in the house. Shared Garage and Driveway for parking.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
6564 EDSALL ROAD
6564 Edsall Road, Springfield, VA
7 Bedrooms
$5,250
5572 sqft
Beautiful NEW Custom Home! Lovely finishes throughout. Move-in ready.The professional landscaping welcomes you into the main entrance door.

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3003 NICOSH
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Move in ready !! Fully Furnished or unfurnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Lincolnia
4917 VIRGINIA STREET
4917 Virginia Street, Lincolnia, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
3760 sqft
Gorgeous 6BR, 6,5BA, 2Car Garage, 2005 Built, Upgraded Kitchen, Granite Top, Hardwoods Floors in Main Level, Finished Basement, Library, Clean and Bright, Woods in Rear, Quiet Neighborhood, Convenient Location, Near Little River Turnpike(Rt.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.

1 of 55

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Lincolnia
6505 GRETNA GREEN WAY
6505 Gretna Green Way, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2468 sqft
Fully remodeled! Serenity and inspiration is the lifestyle this contemporary home provides. Unobstructed views with natural lighting. Offers an amazing updated, all new appliances, granite kitchen countertop.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5400 CHEYENNE KNOLL PL
5400 Cheyenne Knoll Place, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Pictures coming 7/15. Beautiful 4 level townhome in a great location. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Gleaming hardwoods on entire main level. Open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with adjoining family room that opens to a nice deck.
Results within 5 miles of Annandale
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
$
27 Units Available
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,398
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1235 sqft
Situated in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, VA. The units feature in-unit laundry and balconies with stunning views of national monuments and the Potomac River. Luxury building features concierge, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
$
27 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
37 Units Available
Buckingham
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
28 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
$
18 Units Available
North Central
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,755
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
City Guide for Annandale, VA

"Thank you for your wine, California. Thank you for your sweet and bitter fruits. Yes, I’ve got the desert in my toenail, And hid the speed inside my shoe. But come on, come on down, sweet Virginia." - (The Rolling Stones, "Sweet Virginia")

How many cities can trace their origins all the way back to 1685? Assuredly not many, but Annandale can. This eastern Virginia city has survived through more than three centuries, evolving into a gracious, lovely oasis in the heart of one of America’s most beautiful states. Its involvement in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars make it a fascinating destination for history buffs, while those who are looking for a quiet place to live will appreciate its parks, golf courses and nature trails there’s even a cross-country ski trail and a nature preserve. Don’t let these bucolic amenities lull you into thinking youre in the boondocks, however, because Annandale is only about 24 minutes away from the nation’s capital. It also has a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for the likes of DynCorp, Computer Sciences, ENSCO and ExxonMobil. On the flip side, youll find a small-town atmosphere in this city of just over 41,000, complete with a local newspaper, a wealth of local community organizations and a lot of other characteristics straight out of "It’s a Wonderful Life." If you've ever wondered what it was like to live like George Bailey, then read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Annandale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Annandale, VA

Annandale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnandale 3 BedroomsAnnandale Accessible ApartmentsAnnandale Apartments with Balconies
Annandale Apartments with GaragesAnnandale Apartments with GymsAnnandale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnnandale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Apartments with PoolsAnnandale Apartments with Washer-DryersAnnandale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnnandale Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VA
Lake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia