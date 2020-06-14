Apartment List
/
VA
/
annandale
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

201 Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Annandale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
16 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,444
742 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Annandale
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.
Results within 5 miles of Annandale
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
30 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,142
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,039
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
72 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
46 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
30 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,780
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,472
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Bluemont
15 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Bluemont
14 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,064
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,961
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Buckingham
31 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,585
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1098 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Fairlington - Shirlington
42 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,130
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Annandale, VA

"Thank you for your wine, California. Thank you for your sweet and bitter fruits. Yes, I’ve got the desert in my toenail, And hid the speed inside my shoe. But come on, come on down, sweet Virginia." - (The Rolling Stones, "Sweet Virginia")

How many cities can trace their origins all the way back to 1685? Assuredly not many, but Annandale can. This eastern Virginia city has survived through more than three centuries, evolving into a gracious, lovely oasis in the heart of one of America’s most beautiful states. Its involvement in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars make it a fascinating destination for history buffs, while those who are looking for a quiet place to live will appreciate its parks, golf courses and nature trails there’s even a cross-country ski trail and a nature preserve. Don’t let these bucolic amenities lull you into thinking youre in the boondocks, however, because Annandale is only about 24 minutes away from the nation’s capital. It also has a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for the likes of DynCorp, Computer Sciences, ENSCO and ExxonMobil. On the flip side, youll find a small-town atmosphere in this city of just over 41,000, complete with a local newspaper, a wealth of local community organizations and a lot of other characteristics straight out of "It’s a Wonderful Life." If you've ever wondered what it was like to live like George Bailey, then read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Annandale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Annandale, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Annandale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnandale 3 BedroomsAnnandale Accessible ApartmentsAnnandale Apartments with Balcony
Annandale Apartments with GarageAnnandale Apartments with GymAnnandale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnnandale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Apartments with PoolAnnandale Apartments with Washer-DryerAnnandale Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnnandale Furnished ApartmentsAnnandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia