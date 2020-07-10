/
apartments with washer dryer
453 Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
32 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,397
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4414 Island Pl #204
4414 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1218 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale! Located just off of I-495 at Braddock Rd or Little River Tnpk. This second level condo has a generous sized living/dining room combination, with access to the private balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7432 ADAMS PARK COURT
7432 Adams Park Court, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1452 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BR 3 1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH LEVEL WALK-OUT BASEMEN & FRESHLY PAINTED IN CONVENIENT LOCATION INSIDE THE BELTWAY, WITH EASY COMMUTE TO DOWNTOWN WASHINGTON DC, AND THE PENTAGON.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4206 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD
4206 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PRISTINE BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PROPERTY.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7104 VILLAGE DRIVE
7104 Village Drive, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1466 sqft
Great Home with a short easy walk to a good number of specialty Restaurants, grocery stores, express buses to metro and Pentagon, It has just been cleaned and painted and has 3 bed rooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, 2 fire places , a 1 car garage with walk
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7902 SYCAMORE DRIVE
7902 Sycamore Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
Beautiful and extremely private 2 bedroom home with amazing landscaping in the Holmes Run Acres Community. The house has a fireplace, built in work space and incredible peaceful views. The home has lots of charm inside and outside.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7159 PENNYS TOWN COURT
7159 Pennys Town Ct, Annandale, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2510 sqft
Amazing location in the heart of Annandale. Easy access to 395, 495, and the Metro. Large spacious layout, open kitchen, with a first floor in-law suite. Ready to move in today.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7440 FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE
7440 Fountain Head Drive, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1504 sqft
Inside the beltway, closer to several commuter routes! 3 Bdrm 2.5 B. All new windows! New SS appliances! Newly freshened and renovated! Community pool and front yard maintenance! Assigned parking (1). Turn-key ready to move in!
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
7849 FRANCIS DICKENS LANE
7849 Francis Dickens Ln, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1873 sqft
Enjoy living in this brand new townhome. Living room and 1/2 bath on entry level as well as 2 car gargage. Main living area has open concept spacious family room, all new kitchen with large pantry and dining area. Walk out to balcony.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7900 INVERTON ROAD
7900 Inverton Road, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1218 sqft
Fantastic location !! Spacious 2 Bed & 2 bath condo in Annandale area. Full size washer & dryer inside of the unit. Easy access to 495/395/236 and close to DC. Rent includes gas & water. Private back balcony and hardwood floors on the living room.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6828 WINTER LANE
6828 Winter Lane, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1664 sqft
New price! Fresh paint & updated light fixtures recently in place. Beautiful SF Home in desirable Tall Oaks community right off of Braddock Rd. 1/2 acre Lot; enjoy your privacy and all this home has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Annandale
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,508
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Last updated July 10 at 07:25pm
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,952
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
41 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
41 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
8309 CHIVALRY ROAD
8309 Chivalry Road, Woodburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2260 sqft
Extremely spacious and charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with basement, deck and fenced in back yard. Inside you will will find an amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space and storage.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7952 YANCEY DRIVE
7952 Yancey Drive, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
2334 sqft
PRICE REDUCED Available August 5th. Beautiful, open, clean, rental townhome in quiet enclave. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths plus downstairs bonus rooms! Washer and dryer in lower level. Completely updated, top to bottom! Private, fenced back patio.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
7749 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7749 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
LOVELY 2 BED., 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED ON THE LAKE !!,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER,W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING,RECREATION,MAJOR ARTERIES,AND DUNN LORING METRO. LOCATION, LOCATION!!! NO PETS ALLOWED.NO SMOKERS PLEASE.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
8055 GATEHOUSE ROAD
8055 Gatehouse Road, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Location Location !!!.3 Blocks to Dunn Loring Metro !!! Excellent 3 bedroom 2 Full bath condo with Car Garage, Almost new Carpet, Kitchen w/42" Cabinets,Granite counters & Stainless steel Appliances. Balcony/Deck off Bed room.
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
North Springfield
7511 ELGAR STREET
7511 Elgar Street, North Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY SPLIT LEVEL HOME IN NORTH SPRINGFIELD 4 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, UPDATED GREAT KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES CABINETS REFINISHED, GRANITE COUNTERS , SEP DINING RM GOING OUT TO SCREEN IN SUNROOM, LARGE PATIO FOR GRILLING , FENCE IN YARD, LOWER
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
6440 COLUMBIA PIKE
6440 Columbia Pike, Lake Barcroft, VA
8 Bedrooms
$5,995
7204 sqft
BEFORE BEAUTIFUL GRAND HOME IN VERY NORTH ANNANDALE, BAILEY CROSS ARE, 2 MILES TO ARLINGTON, 7 MILES TO DC. ONE OF 3 CUSTOM BUILT HOUSES IN PRIVATE LOT, DOESN'T EXPOSE TO MAIN RD.
