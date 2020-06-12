/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
259 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
16 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7702 LAFAYETTE FOREST DR #21
7702 Lafayette Forest Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1130 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale - Beautiful Bright Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale With Lots Of Natural Sunlight.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1218 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7491 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE
7491 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
788 sqft
Gorgeous Condo 2BR, 1BA, New Appliances, New Granite tops, Fresh Painting, Large Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors, Bright and Clean, Large Balcony with Woods, Well Maintained, Close I-495 and I-395, Little River Tnpk, Metro Stops at the Community,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4112 MANGALORE DRIVE
4112 Mangalore Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
941 sqft
Excellent 2 BR/1BA CONDO ready to move in - VACANT.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7900 INVERTON ROAD
7900 Inverton Road, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1218 sqft
Fantastic location !! Spacious 2 Bed & 2 bath condo in Annandale area. Full size washer & dryer inside of the unit. Easy access to 495/395/236 and close to DC. Rent includes gas & water. Private back balcony and hardwood floors on the living room.
Results within 1 mile of Annandale
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
Merrifield
49 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1323 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
36 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3009 Nicosh Cir #4304
3009 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781183)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3310 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3310 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Top Unit! All Utility included in rent. Very clean and shows well. Newer flooring and light fixtures in bathrooms. Gas Stove + ceramic tile back splash & flooring! Balcony off living room. separate Breakfast room can also be used as an study area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7719 Inversham Dr
7719 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
940 sqft
Newly renovated June 2019, new floors, paint, AC unit, kitchen appliances, bathroom vanity, etc. Minutes from the new HOT lanes on I-495, Mosaic District and shopping Easy access to Route 29, Route 50, I-495, I-495 HOT Lanes, I-66 and Tysons Corner.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8310 TOBIN ROAD
8310 Tobin Road, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
All utilities included in rent. laundry facilities in building. Great 2nd floor location and nice and neutral unit with updated bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk in closets and half bath.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7589 CHRISLAND COVE
7589 Chrisland Cove, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1472 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION! GORGEOUS 3 Level, 2 BR 2 BA Home w/ FreshPaint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, New windows, and a New Deck. Fenced back yard for privacy- in a gated community.Great Location. Quick access to Metro & I-66!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7749 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7749 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
LOVELY 2 BED., 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED ON THE LAKE !!,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER,W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING,RECREATION,MAJOR ARTERIES,AND DUNN LORING METRO. LOCATION, LOCATION!!! NO PETS ALLOWED.NO SMOKERS PLEASE.
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3308 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3308 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
Ready to move in. Spacious condo with 2 beds 1 1/2 baths. Rent includes all utilities and pool. Great location close to 495, 66, Dunn Loring Metro, Fairfax Hospital. nice view from balcony look out to common area and community water fountain.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2994 YARLING COURT
2994 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1379 sqft
Gorgeous RARE WATERFRONT condo with LOFT in picturesque LAKESIDE community! Hidden gem 1.5 mile to Dunn Loring METRO & 1 mile to Mosaic District.
Similar Pages
Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnandale 3 BedroomsAnnandale Accessible ApartmentsAnnandale Apartments with Balcony
Annandale Apartments with GarageAnnandale Apartments with GymAnnandale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnnandale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA