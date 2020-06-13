/
3 bedroom apartments
328 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA
30 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
14 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1239 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
1 Unit Available
4420 BRIARWOOD COURT N
4420 Briarwood Court North, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1132 sqft
Location! Location! Beautifully Condo, Move in Ready,Located on the 2nd Level. Each Condo has a concrete barrier which makes these condos sound proof. Each level has it's own laundry room on same level.
1 Unit Available
7440 FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE
7440 Fountain Head Drive, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1504 sqft
Inside the beltway, closer to several commuter routes! 3 Bdrm 2.5 B. All new windows! New SS appliances! Newly freshened and renovated! Community pool and front yard maintenance! Assigned parking (1). Turn-key ready to move in!
1 Unit Available
7432 ADAMS PARK COURT
7432 Adams Park Court, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1452 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7432 ADAMS PARK COURT in Annandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE.
1 Unit Available
7849 FRANCIS DICKENS LANE
7849 Francis Dickens Ln, Annandale, VA
Enjoy living in this brand new townhome. Living room and 1/2 bath on entry level as well as 2 car gargage. Main living area has open concept spacious family room, all new kitchen with large pantry and dining area. Walk out to balcony.
1 Unit Available
6828 WINTER LANE
6828 Winter Lane, Annandale, VA
New price! Fresh paint & updated light fixtures recently in place. Beautiful SF Home in desirable Tall Oaks community right off of Braddock Rd. 1/2 acre Lot; enjoy your privacy and all this home has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Annandale
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1100 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
7223 Carol Lane
7223 Carol Lane, West Falls Church, VA
7223 Carol Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated and renovated 4br/2ba - Updated and renovated 4br/2ba.
1 Unit Available
3114 MANOR RD
3114 Manor Road, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Designed To Delight! Look N' Love this gracious and spacious "Move-In" condition home that has been updated to excite and delight. First arrive and park in your convenient covered carport loaded with four floor-to-ceiling outdoor storage cabinets.
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.
North Springfield
1 Unit Available
5221 INVERCHAPEL ROAD
5221 Inverchapel Road, Ravensworth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1458 sqft
Fabulous detached home w/garage located right off of Braddock Road, half mile to Beltway!!. Mature treed lot. 3 BR 3BA on 3 levels. Parquet floors, sun room, rec room, living room w/fireplace. Well maintained, neutral throughout, updated appliances.
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2784 SIKES COURT
2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1386 sqft
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy.
1 Unit Available
4313 HOLLY LANE
4313 Holly Lane, Fairfax County, VA
Gorgeous,renovated home on over 1 ac. surrounded by parkland/stream but just off 236/495! Spectacular GreatR w/river rock gas FP open to gourmet Kit.Separate LR(w/FP )and DR,screened porch.
1 Unit Available
8303 GUINEVERE DR
8303 Guinevere Drive, Woodburn, VA
Location, Space and Quality home! Well maintained and filled with updates in the Camelot neighborhood of Annandale.
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6573 SAND WEDGE COURT
6573 Sandwedge Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1594 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - - PINECREST TOWNHOME! THREE LEVEL 3BR 3FULL BATHS 1/1/2 BATH. JUST OFF LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE AND CLOSE TO I-395, I-495 AND SHOPPING. EAT-IN KITCHEN LARGE STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM. SEP DINING ROOM.LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LL WITH FIREPLACE.
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC
1 Unit Available
2853 FAIRMONT STREET
2853 Fairmont Street, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1519 sqft
Detached home w/ detached garage!! Hardwood floors & carpet, new paint, lighting, etc.
1 Unit Available
3317 WRAYWOOD PLACE
3317 Wraywood Place, West Falls Church, VA
Amazing 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Falls Church, VA. Home sits on a 1/2 acre lot, tucked away in a cul-de-sac.
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3441 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD
3441 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2724 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR/2.5BA UPDATED COLONIAL NESTLED IN PEACEFUL SETTING. KITCHEN HAS NEWER APPLIANCES, CABINETS & FLOORING WHICH OPENS TO FLAG STONE PATIO. DINING RM OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING RM W/ FIREPLACE, LARGE WINDOWS LETS IN LOT OF LIGHT.
