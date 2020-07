Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher bathtub microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool guest suite internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

The Parliaments is the place you'll love to call home. Choose from hi-rise or garden-style apartment homes. With our all-inclusive rent you won't have to worry about a utility bill, trash pickup, parking or fitness center fees. Located just inside the Beltway, yet still in a country-like setting. Enjoy being close to nearby parks and a shopping center just next door.