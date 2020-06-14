Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

270 Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Annandale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,444
742 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7159 PENNYS TOWN COURT
7159 Pennys Town Ct, Annandale, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2510 sqft
Amazing location in the heart of Annandale. Easy access to 395, 495, and the Metro. Large spacious layout, open kitchen, with a first floor in-law suite. Ready to move in today.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7491 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE
7491 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
788 sqft
Gorgeous Condo 2BR, 1BA, New Appliances, New Granite tops, Fresh Painting, Large Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors, Bright and Clean, Large Balcony with Woods, Well Maintained, Close I-495 and I-395, Little River Tnpk, Metro Stops at the Community,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4112 MANGALORE DRIVE
4112 Mangalore Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
941 sqft
Excellent 2 BR/1BA CONDO ready to move in - VACANT.

1 of 48

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4955 AMERICANA DRIVE
4955 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
624 sqft
******APPOINTMENT ONLY LISTER*** TERRIFIC, UPDATED FIRST FLOOR UNIT INSIDE THE BELTWAY.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7900 INVERTON ROAD
7900 Inverton Road, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1218 sqft
Fantastic location !! Spacious 2 Bed & 2 bath condo in Annandale area. Full size washer & dryer inside of the unit. Easy access to 495/395/236 and close to DC. Rent includes gas & water. Private back balcony and hardwood floors on the living room.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6828 WINTER LANE
6828 Winter Lane, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1664 sqft
New price! Fresh paint & updated light fixtures recently in place. Beautiful SF Home in desirable Tall Oaks community right off of Braddock Rd. 1/2 acre Lot; enjoy your privacy and all this home has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Annandale
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3100 sqft
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1352 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2853 FAIRMONT STREET
2853 Fairmont Street, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1519 sqft
Detached home w/ detached garage!! Hardwood floors & carpet, new paint, lighting, etc.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3317 WRAYWOOD PLACE
3317 Wraywood Place, West Falls Church, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,995
1564 sqft
Amazing 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Falls Church, VA. Home sits on a 1/2 acre lot, tucked away in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5103 CLIFFHAVEN DRIVE
5103 Cliffhaven Drive, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2250 sqft
Stunning 2250 sq ft all Brick 3lvl,4BR,2.55BA end-unit townhome in Annandale! Great Woodson HS pyramid. Renovated kitchen & newer appliances. Hardwood floor on main lvl.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
7589 CHRISLAND COVE
7589 Chrisland Cove, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1472 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION! GORGEOUS 3 Level, 2 BR 2 BA Home w/ FreshPaint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, New windows, and a New Deck. Fenced back yard for privacy- in a gated community.Great Location. Quick access to Metro & I-66!

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 HIGHLAND GREEN COURT
4507 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1759 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage contemporary with open floorplan in Pinecrest! The house is facing to serenity natural views.New hard wood flooring through out all 3 levels and New kitchen appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3356 WOODBURN ROAD
3356 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BR/1.5 BATH HOME IN WOODBURN VILLAGE. AVAILABLE MARCH 15. WOOD FLOORING. COMMUNITY POOL. WALK TO FAIRFAX HOSPITAL.
City Guide for Annandale, VA

"Thank you for your wine, California. Thank you for your sweet and bitter fruits. Yes, I’ve got the desert in my toenail, And hid the speed inside my shoe. But come on, come on down, sweet Virginia." - (The Rolling Stones, "Sweet Virginia")

How many cities can trace their origins all the way back to 1685? Assuredly not many, but Annandale can. This eastern Virginia city has survived through more than three centuries, evolving into a gracious, lovely oasis in the heart of one of America’s most beautiful states. Its involvement in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars make it a fascinating destination for history buffs, while those who are looking for a quiet place to live will appreciate its parks, golf courses and nature trails there’s even a cross-country ski trail and a nature preserve. Don’t let these bucolic amenities lull you into thinking youre in the boondocks, however, because Annandale is only about 24 minutes away from the nation’s capital. It also has a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for the likes of DynCorp, Computer Sciences, ENSCO and ExxonMobil. On the flip side, youll find a small-town atmosphere in this city of just over 41,000, complete with a local newspaper, a wealth of local community organizations and a lot of other characteristics straight out of "It’s a Wonderful Life." If you've ever wondered what it was like to live like George Bailey, then read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Annandale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Annandale, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Annandale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

