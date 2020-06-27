All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

980 N Royal St

980 North Royal Street · No Longer Available
Location

980 North Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
980 N Royal St Available 09/03/19 2BR End-Unit Townhome in heart of Old Town Alexandria! - HEART OF OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA! Excellent location, Condition, & PARKING*Rare Old Town 2BR End-Unit townhome WITH 2 gagarge spots!! Park the car and stroll through the streets of an old seaport town and enjoy the shops, restaurants, and waterfront*Hardwood floors throughout main level*Renovated Bathrooms*Sunken Living Room with Fireplace & built-in shelves*French Doors lead to private, enclosed patio & backing to trees*

AVAILABLE 9 3.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5042157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 N Royal St have any available units?
980 N Royal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 980 N Royal St have?
Some of 980 N Royal St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 N Royal St currently offering any rent specials?
980 N Royal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 N Royal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 N Royal St is pet friendly.
Does 980 N Royal St offer parking?
Yes, 980 N Royal St offers parking.
Does 980 N Royal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 N Royal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 N Royal St have a pool?
No, 980 N Royal St does not have a pool.
Does 980 N Royal St have accessible units?
No, 980 N Royal St does not have accessible units.
Does 980 N Royal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 N Royal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 980 N Royal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 980 N Royal St does not have units with air conditioning.
