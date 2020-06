Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very Clean and well-maintained in fabulous location! New carpet, New Paint, new flooring, spacious kitchen with space for table, separate living and dining area with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Balcony off kitchen, 2 car garage. Community with lots of visitor spaces, and across the street from VanDorn metro station.