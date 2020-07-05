All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

921 Harrison Cir.

921 Harrison Circle · No Longer Available
Location

921 Harrison Circle, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5131fb1069 ---- End Unit Townhouse Near Metro! 2 Car Garage! New Paint for New Tenant! Excellent 4 level home in Summers Grove with open living and dining area with high ceilings and wood floors. Huge kitchen with island, breakfast bar and entrance to deck- perfect for grilling. Large bedrooms, each with it\'s own bath. Master offers 2 walk in closets and double vanity. Huge garage and additional guest parking. Community offers pool, club house, and tot lot. 5 minute walk to Van Dorn Metro, short drive to 495 or 395!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Harrison Cir. have any available units?
921 Harrison Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 921 Harrison Cir. have?
Some of 921 Harrison Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Harrison Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
921 Harrison Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Harrison Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 921 Harrison Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 921 Harrison Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 921 Harrison Cir. offers parking.
Does 921 Harrison Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Harrison Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Harrison Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 921 Harrison Cir. has a pool.
Does 921 Harrison Cir. have accessible units?
No, 921 Harrison Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Harrison Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Harrison Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Harrison Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Harrison Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

