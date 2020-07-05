921 Harrison Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5131fb1069 ---- End Unit Townhouse Near Metro! 2 Car Garage! New Paint for New Tenant! Excellent 4 level home in Summers Grove with open living and dining area with high ceilings and wood floors. Huge kitchen with island, breakfast bar and entrance to deck- perfect for grilling. Large bedrooms, each with it\'s own bath. Master offers 2 walk in closets and double vanity. Huge garage and additional guest parking. Community offers pool, club house, and tot lot. 5 minute walk to Van Dorn Metro, short drive to 495 or 395!