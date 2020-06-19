All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

913 Oronoco St

913 Oronoco Street · (703) 371-6079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

913 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful townhouse in Old Town Alexandria just 4 blocks from King Street. 10 minute walk to Braddock Rd Metro, 7 blocks from the Potomac River! End-unit townhouse with lots of light, extra fenced in yard space, off street parking, renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout, and dog friendly! Three floors and ample storage. Easy to drive into DC, easy to cross WW Bridge, walking distance from Trader Joe's and Harris Teeter! Interior painted to sophisticated grey and white. Contact me for a viewing.

(RLNE1578108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Oronoco St have any available units?
913 Oronoco St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Oronoco St have?
Some of 913 Oronoco St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Oronoco St currently offering any rent specials?
913 Oronoco St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Oronoco St pet-friendly?
No, 913 Oronoco St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 913 Oronoco St offer parking?
Yes, 913 Oronoco St does offer parking.
Does 913 Oronoco St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Oronoco St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Oronoco St have a pool?
No, 913 Oronoco St does not have a pool.
Does 913 Oronoco St have accessible units?
No, 913 Oronoco St does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Oronoco St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Oronoco St has units with dishwashers.
