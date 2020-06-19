913 Oronoco St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautiful townhouse in Old Town Alexandria just 4 blocks from King Street. 10 minute walk to Braddock Rd Metro, 7 blocks from the Potomac River! End-unit townhouse with lots of light, extra fenced in yard space, off street parking, renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout, and dog friendly! Three floors and ample storage. Easy to drive into DC, easy to cross WW Bridge, walking distance from Trader Joe's and Harris Teeter! Interior painted to sophisticated grey and white. Contact me for a viewing.



(RLNE1578108)