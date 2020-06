Amenities

ACTIVE TODAY! This is the one you've been waiting for! Luxury end townhome w 2-car garage. Gleaming hardwood on main lvl. 3-sided gas fireplace divides LR & DR. Country kitchen features granite, stainless, ceramic backsplash, gas cooktop, bay window. MBR suite features tray ceiling, soaking tub, sep. shower, walk-in closet. Gas heat & cooking. You will not be disappointed! Bus at front door. OWC pets; no cats please. Available May 1.