All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 908 S ALFRED STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
908 S ALFRED STREET
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

908 S ALFRED STREET

908 South Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

908 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Outstanding Move In Ready 3 level, 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath End Unit Townhouse in Old Town Alexandria! Updated kitchen - Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, racks, etc. A main level with a Living/Dining room combo, crown molding/ chair railing and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Finished walkout basement - carpeted, updated full bath with walkout stairs to the back yard. Huge, newly updated patio leading to a private, fully fenced back yard; a rarity for Old Town! Makes for a perfect setting for entertaining family and friends. Walking distance to Metro, the "Old Town Alexandria" nightlife with shops, restaurants and so much more; and conveniently located near the Beltway for easy highway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 S ALFRED STREET have any available units?
908 S ALFRED STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 908 S ALFRED STREET have?
Some of 908 S ALFRED STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 S ALFRED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 S ALFRED STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S ALFRED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 908 S ALFRED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 908 S ALFRED STREET offer parking?
No, 908 S ALFRED STREET does not offer parking.
Does 908 S ALFRED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 S ALFRED STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S ALFRED STREET have a pool?
No, 908 S ALFRED STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 S ALFRED STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 S ALFRED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S ALFRED STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 S ALFRED STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 S ALFRED STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 S ALFRED STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University