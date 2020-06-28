908 S ALFRED STREET

Amenities

Outstanding Move In Ready 3 level, 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath End Unit Townhouse in Old Town Alexandria! Updated kitchen - Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, racks, etc. A main level with a Living/Dining room combo, crown molding/ chair railing and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Finished walkout basement - carpeted, updated full bath with walkout stairs to the back yard. Huge, newly updated patio leading to a private, fully fenced back yard; a rarity for Old Town! Makes for a perfect setting for entertaining family and friends. Walking distance to Metro, the "Old Town Alexandria" nightlife with shops, restaurants and so much more; and conveniently located near the Beltway for easy highway access!