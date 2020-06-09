815 N Patrick St. #101

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Commuter's Dream - New, modern, spacious 1 bedroom corner unit on ground floor.

Excellent location! Near the Braddock Road Metro, 10-15 minute walk to water, easy access to 495, right next to rec center.

Floor to ceiling windows-lots of natural light.

Upgraded kitchen cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floor, custom closets, crown molding.

Includes garage parking and storage unit.

Walk to restaurants, shops, parks, gyms and attractions of Old Town.

Clean and ready to move into today!



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

* No smoking

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Security Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

* $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable). All pets & animals MUST be registered on keyrenteralexandria.com/pets

* Contact Us - Text: (703)520-5000 (call to schedule showing)

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

