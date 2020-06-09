All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 815 N Patrick St. #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
815 N Patrick St. #101
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:13 PM

815 N Patrick St. #101

815 North Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

815 North Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Commuter's Dream - New, modern, spacious 1 bedroom corner unit on ground floor.
Excellent location! Near the Braddock Road Metro, 10-15 minute walk to water, easy access to 495, right next to rec center.
Floor to ceiling windows-lots of natural light.
Upgraded kitchen cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floor, custom closets, crown molding.
Includes garage parking and storage unit.
Walk to restaurants, shops, parks, gyms and attractions of Old Town.
Clean and ready to move into today!

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
* No smoking
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
* $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable). All pets & animals MUST be registered on keyrenteralexandria.com/pets
* Contact Us - Text: (703)520-5000 (call to schedule showing)
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.
www.keyrenteralexandria.com

(RLNE4661281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 N Patrick St. #101 have any available units?
815 N Patrick St. #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 N Patrick St. #101 have?
Some of 815 N Patrick St. #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 N Patrick St. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
815 N Patrick St. #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 N Patrick St. #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 N Patrick St. #101 is pet friendly.
Does 815 N Patrick St. #101 offer parking?
Yes, 815 N Patrick St. #101 does offer parking.
Does 815 N Patrick St. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 N Patrick St. #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 N Patrick St. #101 have a pool?
No, 815 N Patrick St. #101 does not have a pool.
Does 815 N Patrick St. #101 have accessible units?
No, 815 N Patrick St. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 815 N Patrick St. #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 N Patrick St. #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University