801 N HOWARD STREET

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Hard to find 2057 sq ft of exquisite condo space including 3 bedrooms (large master bedroom), 4 bathrooms, banquet size dining room with hardwood flooring, spacious and oversized kitchen with cooktop and double ovens and new refrigerator, large laundry/utility room with new washer and dryer, and extra large living room that opens to a double balcony with exquisite views. Includes 2 interior garage and 2 exterior parking spaces and 2 large storage units. Amenities included are a recreation room, exercise room, sauna and tennis courts. The condo is located near INOVA Alexandria Hospital, Alexandria Central Library, schools, shopping malls, entertainment, bus transportation to Metro connections and highway access routes. Don't miss out on this special unit! Pool for summer fun!