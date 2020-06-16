All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 801 N HOWARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
801 N HOWARD STREET
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

801 N HOWARD STREET

801 North Howard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

801 North Howard Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Hard to find 2057 sq ft of exquisite condo space including 3 bedrooms (large master bedroom), 4 bathrooms, banquet size dining room with hardwood flooring, spacious and oversized kitchen with cooktop and double ovens and new refrigerator, large laundry/utility room with new washer and dryer, and extra large living room that opens to a double balcony with exquisite views. Includes 2 interior garage and 2 exterior parking spaces and 2 large storage units. Amenities included are a recreation room, exercise room, sauna and tennis courts. The condo is located near INOVA Alexandria Hospital, Alexandria Central Library, schools, shopping malls, entertainment, bus transportation to Metro connections and highway access routes. Don't miss out on this special unit! Pool for summer fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 N HOWARD STREET have any available units?
801 N HOWARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 801 N HOWARD STREET have?
Some of 801 N HOWARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 N HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
801 N HOWARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 801 N HOWARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 801 N HOWARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 801 N HOWARD STREET offers parking.
Does 801 N HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 N HOWARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N HOWARD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 801 N HOWARD STREET has a pool.
Does 801 N HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 801 N HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 801 N HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 N HOWARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 N HOWARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 N HOWARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University