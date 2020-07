Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly green community

Beautiful 4 level townhouse in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Just blocks to shops, water front and Metro. Check out the views of Old Town from the rooftop Terrace. This all brick end townhouse is energy star and LEED certified. 2-3 bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms makes this the perfect home for anyone! Pets case-by-case (no cats). Don't miss it!