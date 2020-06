Amenities

Clean, sparkling & bright sunny top floor condo, will be painted when tenants vacate, kit remodeled with granite, ceramic tile. Bath updated. Fab refinished hardwoods! Great location with EZ access to Old Town's King St., I495, Rt. 1! Walkable to King St. metro as well as Whole Foods, shops, restaurants. Bookcases in living room can stay - or go. Pets case-by-case, 40 lbs max.