Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

THIS is the one you've been waiting for!! WALK one block to the Potomac River! IMMACULATE , SPACIOUS, 4-LEVEL TH IN SOUGHT AFTER FORDS LANDING. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL. CLOSE TO PREMIER SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND ALL THAT OLD TOWNE HAS TO OFFER! NO PETS-NO SMOKERS.