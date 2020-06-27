695 West Glebe Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4-level light filled townhome with 3 Bedrooms each with their own en-suite full bathroom, a large office or den leading out to a private fenced patio, brand new carpeting just installed throughout, updated kitchen and new appliances (Fridge and Washer/Dryer), 2 fireplaces, and tons of storage space. Townhome has attached garage parking space and an additional parking spot in the driveway. Total of 4.5 Bathrooms in the home, and jetted tub in Master Bath.



Ideally located for convenience, a commuters dream. Just minutes away from Crystal City and new Amazon HQ2 location, Del Ray, Arlington, Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon, Shirlington, and easy access to DC in under 10 minutes! Tons of restaurants and shopping areas close by, and walking distance to newly opened public pool (Warwick Pool).