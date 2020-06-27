All apartments in Alexandria
Location

695 West Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4-level light filled townhome with 3 Bedrooms each with their own en-suite full bathroom, a large office or den leading out to a private fenced patio, brand new carpeting just installed throughout, updated kitchen and new appliances (Fridge and Washer/Dryer), 2 fireplaces, and tons of storage space. Townhome has attached garage parking space and an additional parking spot in the driveway. Total of 4.5 Bathrooms in the home, and jetted tub in Master Bath.

Ideally located for convenience, a commuters dream. Just minutes away from Crystal City and new Amazon HQ2 location, Del Ray, Arlington, Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon, Shirlington, and easy access to DC in under 10 minutes! Tons of restaurants and shopping areas close by, and walking distance to newly opened public pool (Warwick Pool).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 West Glebe Road have any available units?
695 West Glebe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 695 West Glebe Road have?
Some of 695 West Glebe Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 West Glebe Road currently offering any rent specials?
695 West Glebe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 West Glebe Road pet-friendly?
No, 695 West Glebe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 695 West Glebe Road offer parking?
Yes, 695 West Glebe Road offers parking.
Does 695 West Glebe Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 695 West Glebe Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 West Glebe Road have a pool?
Yes, 695 West Glebe Road has a pool.
Does 695 West Glebe Road have accessible units?
No, 695 West Glebe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 695 West Glebe Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 695 West Glebe Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 695 West Glebe Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 695 West Glebe Road has units with air conditioning.
