Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautifully maintained condo in Edsall Terrace. Newly installed carpet in bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. Great condo to call home.What landlord loves about this home: open concept, hardwood floors, vanity sink in master bedroom and that the condo is minutes from local shopping. A MUST SEE!