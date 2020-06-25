6145 Edsall Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel carpet

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in the heart of Alexandria! Walking into this amazing space you will find the brand new wall to wall carpeting which is found throughout the unit. The spacious living room is the first room you enter featuring ample natural light as well as direct access to the private balcony. The sun-soaked dining room follows then you are met with the gourmet kitchen featuring stunning granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space. Heading further you will find the first of two full bathrooms each with ample space. In the bedrooms you will find each boasting wall to wall carpeting, generous reach-in closet space & ample natural light. Conveniently located near I-395 and I-95 this condo is definitely a MUST SEE and Available NOW so do not miss your chance!