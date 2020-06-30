Amenities

Open house on Oct 6 from 12-2pm. Call 202 213 9189 upon arrival. Commuter's Dream steps away from Braddock Rd Metro & Old Town Alexandria! 11 and 16 min walk to Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Gorgeous 2 BR 1.5 BAs condo with a newly renovated kitchen, in unit washer/dryer and wood floors, open living & dining room with walkout to a private balcony and reserved garage parking space ($100/month). Excellent Condition! Gym, meeting room on site. Cat and small dog ok. 610 N West Street (cross street Pendleton)

