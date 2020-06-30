All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

610 N West Street

610 North West Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 North West Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Commuter's dream, steps from yellow/blue metro - Property Id: 152649

Open house on Oct 6 from 12-2pm. Call 202 213 9189 upon arrival. Commuter's Dream steps away from Braddock Rd Metro & Old Town Alexandria! 11 and 16 min walk to Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Gorgeous 2 BR 1.5 BAs condo with a newly renovated kitchen, in unit washer/dryer and wood floors, open living & dining room with walkout to a private balcony and reserved garage parking space ($100/month). Excellent Condition! Gym, meeting room on site. Cat and small dog ok. 610 N West Street (cross street Pendleton)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152649p
Property Id 152649

(RLNE5127563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 N West Street have any available units?
610 N West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 610 N West Street have?
Some of 610 N West Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 N West Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 N West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 N West Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 N West Street is pet friendly.
Does 610 N West Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 N West Street offers parking.
Does 610 N West Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 N West Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 N West Street have a pool?
No, 610 N West Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 N West Street have accessible units?
No, 610 N West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 N West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 N West Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 N West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 N West Street does not have units with air conditioning.

