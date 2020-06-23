All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 604 S HENRY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
604 S HENRY STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 S HENRY STREET

604 South Henry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

604 South Henry Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 S HENRY STREET have any available units?
604 S HENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 S HENRY STREET have?
Some of 604 S HENRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 S HENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
604 S HENRY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 S HENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 604 S HENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET offer parking?
No, 604 S HENRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 S HENRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 604 S HENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 604 S HENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 S HENRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University