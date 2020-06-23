Rent Calculator
604 S HENRY STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
604 S HENRY STREET
604 South Henry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
604 South Henry Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 S HENRY STREET have any available units?
604 S HENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 604 S HENRY STREET have?
Some of 604 S HENRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 604 S HENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
604 S HENRY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 S HENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 604 S HENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET offer parking?
No, 604 S HENRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 S HENRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 604 S HENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 604 S HENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 604 S HENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 S HENRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
