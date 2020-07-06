6039 RICKETTS WALK

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4-level, 3 bed, 3 bath gorgeously updated Townhouse in sought after Quantrell Mews. Newly Renovated kitchen w granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Deck off main level w hardwood and fireplace. Master bed w walk-in close and newly renovated master bath w soaking tub and separate shower. Flexible living space in 1st level rec room w walk-out to 2 Car garage and laundry room and half bath. Steps from 7W metro bus to Pentagon, minutes from Mark center & Amazon HQ2! Dedicated off-ramp from I-95 S. Absolutely pristine! A must see!