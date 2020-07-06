All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

6039 RICKETTS WALK

6039 Ricketts Walk · No Longer Available
Location

6039 Ricketts Walk, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4-level, 3 bed, 3 bath gorgeously updated Townhouse in sought after Quantrell Mews. Newly Renovated kitchen w granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Deck off main level w hardwood and fireplace. Master bed w walk-in close and newly renovated master bath w soaking tub and separate shower. Flexible living space in 1st level rec room w walk-out to 2 Car garage and laundry room and half bath. Steps from 7W metro bus to Pentagon, minutes from Mark center & Amazon HQ2! Dedicated off-ramp from I-95 S. Absolutely pristine! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 RICKETTS WALK have any available units?
6039 RICKETTS WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 6039 RICKETTS WALK have?
Some of 6039 RICKETTS WALK's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039 RICKETTS WALK currently offering any rent specials?
6039 RICKETTS WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 RICKETTS WALK pet-friendly?
No, 6039 RICKETTS WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 6039 RICKETTS WALK offer parking?
Yes, 6039 RICKETTS WALK offers parking.
Does 6039 RICKETTS WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6039 RICKETTS WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 RICKETTS WALK have a pool?
No, 6039 RICKETTS WALK does not have a pool.
Does 6039 RICKETTS WALK have accessible units?
No, 6039 RICKETTS WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 RICKETTS WALK have units with dishwashers?
No, 6039 RICKETTS WALK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6039 RICKETTS WALK have units with air conditioning?
No, 6039 RICKETTS WALK does not have units with air conditioning.

