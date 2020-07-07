6002 LINCOLNIA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and bright 3BD/3.5BA Townhome in Quantrell Mews. Stainless steel appliances, granite CT, walking closets and small balcony. Walk in attic storage, gas fireplace. Metro bus to Pentagon begins its route directly across the street; DASH bus service from same location. Immediate access to I-395. 2 car garage. Dogs case by case, no cats.Landlord/owner provides authorization to all cooperating agents/brokers to take photos/videos of the home during a scheduled, unaccompanied showing. Due to COVID 19 only virtual showings are permitted while property is currently tenant occupied (through May 31, 2020). Contact listing agent for more information.