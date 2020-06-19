All apartments in Alexandria
600 S WASHINGTON STREET

600 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This flat is situated above the hair salon. Corner unit with many windows! Very private. Newly renovated FURNISHED STUDIO in old town Alexandria. Great location near grocery, bakery for a morning coffee, popular restaurants, CVS, banks, and bus stops for commuting all within a block!!! Potomac River 6 blocks away for an evening and weekend morning strolls. Bike trails nearby to commute to DC or old town offices. No need for a car-save $$. Convenience at the best! Rent includes all utilities including electricity, water & Sewer! Washer & Dryer in the unit. Stainless appliances. Vaulted ceiling. Ceiling fan. Ceiling exhaust fan in the kitchen. Approximately 475 gross sq.ft. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 S WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
600 S WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 600 S WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 600 S WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 S WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
600 S WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 S WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 600 S WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 600 S WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 600 S WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 600 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 S WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 S WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 600 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 600 S WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 600 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 600 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 S WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

