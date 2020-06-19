600 S WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities
This flat is situated above the hair salon. Corner unit with many windows! Very private. Newly renovated FURNISHED STUDIO in old town Alexandria. Great location near grocery, bakery for a morning coffee, popular restaurants, CVS, banks, and bus stops for commuting all within a block!!! Potomac River 6 blocks away for an evening and weekend morning strolls. Bike trails nearby to commute to DC or old town offices. No need for a car-save $$. Convenience at the best! Rent includes all utilities including electricity, water & Sewer! Washer & Dryer in the unit. Stainless appliances. Vaulted ceiling. Ceiling fan. Ceiling exhaust fan in the kitchen. Approximately 475 gross sq.ft. Available immediately.