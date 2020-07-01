Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

536 E Glendale Ave Alexandria VA 22301

AGENTS WELCOME!

Located within walking distance of Metro! and in-between Olde Town and Delray, you get the best of both highly desired areas!

Available for short term (7 Months) initially, and possible extension afterwards is this three bedroom, two baths, located within walking distance of Metro, shops, and restaurants. Located between the Delray area and the Metro, near Mt Vernon Ave, makes this neighborhood a highly desired location.

This home features plenty of street parking, 3 finished levels, green roof top patio and rear yard barbequing, renovated kitchen and baths, storage in every nook and corner, new modern energy efficient windows, wood floors, drop leaf breakfast bar, wood burning fireplace, living room wall projection system, entry room shelves, and so much more.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH