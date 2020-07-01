All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
536 E Glendale Ave
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:45 PM

536 E Glendale Ave

536 East Glendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

536 East Glendale Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
536 E Glendale Ave Alexandria VA 22301
.
AGENTS WELCOME!
.
Located within walking distance of Metro! and in-between Olde Town and Delray, you get the best of both highly desired areas!
.
Available for short term (7 Months) initially, and possible extension afterwards is this three bedroom, two baths, located within walking distance of Metro, shops, and restaurants. Located between the Delray area and the Metro, near Mt Vernon Ave, makes this neighborhood a highly desired location.
.
This home features plenty of street parking, 3 finished levels, green roof top patio and rear yard barbequing, renovated kitchen and baths, storage in every nook and corner, new modern energy efficient windows, wood floors, drop leaf breakfast bar, wood burning fireplace, living room wall projection system, entry room shelves, and so much more.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 E Glendale Ave have any available units?
536 E Glendale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 536 E Glendale Ave have?
Some of 536 E Glendale Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 E Glendale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
536 E Glendale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 E Glendale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 E Glendale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 536 E Glendale Ave offer parking?
No, 536 E Glendale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 536 E Glendale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 E Glendale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 E Glendale Ave have a pool?
No, 536 E Glendale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 536 E Glendale Ave have accessible units?
No, 536 E Glendale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 536 E Glendale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 E Glendale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 536 E Glendale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 536 E Glendale Ave has units with air conditioning.

