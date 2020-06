Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great rental opportunity conveniently located in the heart of Alexandria. Walk to all Old Town has to offer. Walking distance to Braddock Metro. Detached 2 bedroom 1.5 bath recently updated freshly painted, new appliances, new granite, hardwood floors, open high ceilings, skylight, custom bookshelves and more. Pets on case by case basis.