Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and rarely available for rent Stoneyhurst model in prime location! Spacious and open main level floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths, 2 car garage w/full driveway, lots of upgrades to include ss appliances. Lower level suite with bedroom and full bath. Built-ins, 2 gas fireplaces, immaculate condition! Located on one of the nicest streets in CS overlooking pocket park.