Home
Alexandria, VA
519 BASHFORD LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
519 BASHFORD LANE
519 Bashford Lane
No Longer Available
Location
519 Bashford Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious efficiency unit with washer/dryer in unit; lots of light; shows well. Note: there is no separate bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 BASHFORD LANE have any available units?
519 BASHFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 519 BASHFORD LANE have?
Some of 519 BASHFORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 519 BASHFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
519 BASHFORD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 BASHFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 519 BASHFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 519 BASHFORD LANE offer parking?
No, 519 BASHFORD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 519 BASHFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 BASHFORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 BASHFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 519 BASHFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 519 BASHFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 519 BASHFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 519 BASHFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 BASHFORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
