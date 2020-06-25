516 COLECROFT COURT

Amenities

ONE MONTH FREE RENT! (restrictions apply) Sparkling and fresh END TOWNHOUSE in highly desirable COLECROFT. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, wood floors on main, fireplace, updated kitchen, ONE BLOCK to BRADDOCK METRO and thisclose to all the stuff you love about OLD TOWN. Pets considered (no more than 2 with combined weight LESS THAN 80 POUNDS. $100 per month pet fee for 1st year only. Professionally managed and maintained. $111,600 minimum qualifying income (combined). Certified funds and PM application required. SUPER NICE!