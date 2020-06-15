All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
5110 BELLEMEADE LANE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

5110 BELLEMEADE LANE

5110 Bellemeade Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5110 Bellemeade Ln, Alexandria, VA 22311

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic End Brick Townhouse with Garage. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Crown Moulding, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Wine Refregerator. Sought After Seminary Park Neighborhood with Great Location: Walk to new D.O.D. building & Mark Center, seconds to 395 and minutes to Pentagon and DC. Shopping and Restaurants close by. Breakfast area and separate dinning room. Spacious lower level with fireplace and built-ins. Walk-Out lower level to Brick English-Style Garden Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have any available units?
5110 BELLEMEADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have?
Some of 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5110 BELLEMEADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE offers parking.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have a pool?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5110 BELLEMEADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University