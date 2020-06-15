5110 BELLEMEADE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic End Brick Townhouse with Garage. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Crown Moulding, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Wine Refregerator. Sought After Seminary Park Neighborhood with Great Location: Walk to new D.O.D. building & Mark Center, seconds to 395 and minutes to Pentagon and DC. Shopping and Restaurants close by. Breakfast area and separate dinning room. Spacious lower level with fireplace and built-ins. Walk-Out lower level to Brick English-Style Garden Patio.