5074 Donovan Dr

5074 Donovan Drive
Location

5074 Donovan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
tennis court
Beautiful large two-level property for rent off Duke Street in the Landmark area. It is located just one mile off I-395 on a very quiet street in the Cameron Station condo community just 10 minutes from the Van Dorn Metro Station. The lower level has a half bath, living area with a fireplace, dining area, coat closet, utility closet (washer and dryer, AC unit, and water heater), and a kitchen. All appliances are new (2018, stainless steel) and include fridge and freezer, microwave, range and oven, and a dishwasher. The kitchen has granite counter tops, an island, and a pantry. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. There is a den or small living space that separates the two bedrooms. No neighbors upstairs! Six windows on each floor allow in plenty of natural sunlight. The unit also offers a keyless entry system and security system / alarm. Parking is on-street and the unit comes with one assigned spot. There is also plenty of guest parking.
The condo community includes many amenities for residents, including a shuttle to Metro during rush hour, gym / fitness center, outdoor pool, and meeting/party room in the clubhouse. The community also has a day care provider, a coffee house, dry cleaner, an Indian restaurant, dentist, and a spa. It is located within walking distance to bike and walking trails, picnic tables, playground, baseball field, and tennis courts of Ben Brenman park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5074 Donovan Dr have any available units?
5074 Donovan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5074 Donovan Dr have?
Some of 5074 Donovan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5074 Donovan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5074 Donovan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5074 Donovan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5074 Donovan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5074 Donovan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5074 Donovan Dr offers parking.
Does 5074 Donovan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5074 Donovan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5074 Donovan Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5074 Donovan Dr has a pool.
Does 5074 Donovan Dr have accessible units?
No, 5074 Donovan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5074 Donovan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5074 Donovan Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5074 Donovan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5074 Donovan Dr has units with air conditioning.

