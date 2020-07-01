5074 Donovan Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool guest parking hot tub key fob access tennis court

Beautiful large two-level property for rent off Duke Street in the Landmark area. It is located just one mile off I-395 on a very quiet street in the Cameron Station condo community just 10 minutes from the Van Dorn Metro Station. The lower level has a half bath, living area with a fireplace, dining area, coat closet, utility closet (washer and dryer, AC unit, and water heater), and a kitchen. All appliances are new (2018, stainless steel) and include fridge and freezer, microwave, range and oven, and a dishwasher. The kitchen has granite counter tops, an island, and a pantry. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. There is a den or small living space that separates the two bedrooms. No neighbors upstairs! Six windows on each floor allow in plenty of natural sunlight. The unit also offers a keyless entry system and security system / alarm. Parking is on-street and the unit comes with one assigned spot. There is also plenty of guest parking.

The condo community includes many amenities for residents, including a shuttle to Metro during rush hour, gym / fitness center, outdoor pool, and meeting/party room in the clubhouse. The community also has a day care provider, a coffee house, dry cleaner, an Indian restaurant, dentist, and a spa. It is located within walking distance to bike and walking trails, picnic tables, playground, baseball field, and tennis courts of Ben Brenman park.