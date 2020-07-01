5074 Donovan Dr

Amenities
Beautiful large two-level property for rent off Duke Street in the Landmark area. It is located just one mile off I-395 on a very quiet street in the Cameron Station condo community just 10 minutes from the Van Dorn Metro Station. The lower level has a half bath, living area with a fireplace, dining area, coat closet, utility closet (washer and dryer, AC unit, and water heater), and a kitchen. All appliances are new (2018, stainless steel) and include fridge and freezer, microwave, range and oven, and a dishwasher. The kitchen has granite counter tops, an island, and a pantry. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. There is a den or small living space that separates the two bedrooms. No neighbors upstairs! Six windows on each floor allow in plenty of natural sunlight. The unit also offers a keyless entry system and security system / alarm. Parking is on-street and the unit comes with one assigned spot. There is also plenty of guest parking.
The condo community includes many amenities for residents, including a shuttle to Metro during rush hour, gym / fitness center, outdoor pool, and meeting/party room in the clubhouse. The community also has a day care provider, a coffee house, dry cleaner, an Indian restaurant, dentist, and a spa. It is located within walking distance to bike and walking trails, picnic tables, playground, baseball field, and tennis courts of Ben Brenman park.